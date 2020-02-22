High pressure will create beautiful weather conditions this weekend. It may be a bit breezy at times, but otherwise it’ll be sunny and warmer. Highs Saturday afternoon will be in the mid-50s and they should make a run at 60 on Sunday. Enjoy it while you can before our pattern becomes much more active next week. For a complete forecast breakdown, see http://wxornotBG.com.
- Saturday: High 55˚/Low 22˚ Mostly Sunny
- Sunday: High 59˚/Low 31˚ Increasing Clouds
- Monday: High 57˚/Low 40˚ Showers Likely
- Tuesday: High 52˚/Low 44˚ Scattered AM Showers
- Wednesday: High 43˚/Low 35˚ Scattered Wintry Mix
