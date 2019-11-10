Sunshine and winds out of the south will bring a nice warmup to the area Sunday, with highs around 60s. Rain chances arrive Monday, with a transition to a wintry mix or even light snow possible Monday evening. Bitter cold air will follow. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
- Sunday: 60°/32° Mostly Sunny
- Monday: 55°/31° Scattered Rain/Snow Showers
- Tuesday: 30°/18° Mostly Sunny
- Wednesday: 39°/13° Mostly Sunny
- Thursday: 48°/24° Partly Cloudy
