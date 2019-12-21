A mix of sun and clouds will be with us to start out the weekend, along with temperatures in the mid-50s. Sunday will be nearly identical, with the caveat of an isolated shower chance during the afternoon. A warming trend ensues thanks to southerly winds and sunshine, which will bring above-average temperatures for much of Christmas week. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
- Saturday: High 55˚/Low 33˚ Partly Cloudy
- Sunday: High 56˚/Low 37˚ Isolated PM Showers
- Monday: High 58˚/Low 36˚ Mostly Sunny
- Tuesday: High 61˚/Low 35˚ Mostly Sunny
- Christmas: High 62˚/Low 37˚ Mostly Sunny
