Partly sunny skies will be present once again Tuesday as temperatures soar to near 70. Clouds increase Wednesday into Thursday, but it’ll remain very warm for this time of year. Scattered rain chances accompany a passing cold front Thursday, with continued rain chances into the weekend. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Tuesday: Low 38˚ / High 70˚ Partly Sunny
Wednesday: Low 47˚ / High 72˚ Partly Sunny
Thursday: Low 56˚ / High 71˚ Scattered PM Showers
Friday: Low 56˚ / High 69˚ Scattered Showers
Saturday: Low 53˚ / High 64˚ Scattered Showers
