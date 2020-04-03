Patchy dense fog will lift out to sunny skies as we finish out the workweek. Clouds will become more numerous Friday night into Saturday, before hit-and-miss rain chances join the party Sunday. Chances for showers and storms will increase as we get deeper into next week. Temps will remain warm for the foreseeable future, with highs locating to the 70s each afternoon. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.
- Friday: High 73˚/Low 43˚ Partly Sunny
- Saturday: High 74˚/Low 49˚ Increasing Clouds
- Sunday: High 71˚/Low 53˚ Isolated Showers
- Monday: High 75˚/Low 53˚ Scattered Showers/Storms
- Tuesday: High 77˚/Low 58˚ Showers/Storms Likely
