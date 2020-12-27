Partly sunny skies will accompany temperatures in the mid-40s Monday and Tuesday. An increase in cloud cover will follow, before likely rain showers take over late Wednesday into Thursday. New Year’s Day brings a shot at rain and snow. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Monday: High 44˚ / Low 39˚ Partly Sunny
Tuesday: High 46˚ / Low 27˚ Partly Sunny
Wednesday: High 61° / Low 36° PM Showers Likely
Thursday: High 54° / Low 42° Showers Likely
Friday: High 40˚ / Low 32˚ Scattered Wintry Mix
