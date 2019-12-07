Conditions will become sunny as we work through the first day of the weekend. Christmas parade’s should go on uninterrupted; it will be cool, however, so if you’re headed out, dress accordingly. Clouds will be on the uptick Sunday, along with the possibility of hit-and-miss rain chances. Widespread showers and storms are anticipated Monday. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
- Saturday: High 51˚/Low 35˚ Partly Sunny
- Sunday: High 55˚/Low 39˚ Isolated Showers
- Monday: High 63˚/Low 48˚ Showers/Storms Likely
- Tuesday: High 40˚/Low 32˚ Isolated Showers
- Wednesday: High 33˚/Low 18˚ Partly Sunny
