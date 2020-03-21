Partly to mostly sunny skies will be the name of the weather game as we start the weekend. It’ll be much cooler compared to how we ended the workweek, with highs only reaching the low 50s. Rain chances pick back up Sunday, with highs in the 60s early next week. For more forecast details, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.
- Saturday: High 52˚/Low 37˚ Partly Sunny
- Sunday: High 54˚/Low 36˚ Scattered Showers
- Monday: High 60˚/Low 44˚ Partly Cloudy
- Tuesday: High 66˚/Low 44˚ Showers/Storms Likely
- Wednesday: High 68˚/Low 53˚ Scattered Storms
