Partly sunny skies will join temperatures in the mid 30s today. Clouds will steadily increase Monday, before hit-and-miss rain chances arrive Tuesday. Attention will then turn to a possible winter weather event Tuesday night through midweek. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Sunday: Low 24˚ / High 37˚. Partly Sunny
Monday: Low 22˚ / High 48˚ Increasing Clouds
Tuesday: Low 36˚ / High 42˚ Scattered PM Wintry Mix
Wednesday: Low 26˚ / High 38˚ Scattered Snow Showers
Thursday: Low 25˚ / High 34˚ Scattered Snow Showers
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.