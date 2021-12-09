Partly to mostly sunny skies join highs in the low 60s today. Scattered rain showers will arrive late tonight, becoming widespread as we work our way into the later hours of Friday. A powerful cold front blasts through Friday night into Saturday morning, bringing the potential for severe thunderstorms. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Thursday Low 25˚ / High 59˚ Scattered PM Showers
Friday Low 52˚ / High 70˚ PM Storms Likely
Saturday Low 59˚ / High 60˚ AM Storms Likely
Sunday Low 34˚ / High 50˚ Decreasing Clouds
Monday Low 28˚ / High 56˚ Mostly Sunny