Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be with us Friday, along with lower temperatures. This afternoon into tonight, scattered snow squalls will enter the forecast, tapering off to light, scattered snow showers for the weekend. Minor accumulations may lead to hazardous travel. For a full forecast analysis, visit http://wxornotBG.com.
Friday: Low 33˚ / High 41˚ Scattered PM Snow Showers
Saturday: Low 28˚ / High 37˚ Scattered Snow Showers
Sunday: Low 29˚ / High 39˚ Scattered Snow Showers
Monday: Low / 25˚ / High 44˚ Partly Sunny
Tuesday: Low 28˚ / High 51˚ Partly Sunny
