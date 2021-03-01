Partly to mostly cloudy skies will accompany us for the first day of the new workweek. It’ll be colder, with highs holding in the low 50s. Sunshine takes back over Tuesday into Wednesday, with light, scattered chances for the wet stuff not being ruled out Tuesday night, as a weak disturbance moves through. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG
.com.
Monday: Low 43˚ / High 52˚ Partly Cloudy
Tuesday: Low 31˚ / High 53˚ Scattered PM Showers
Wednesday: Low 39˚ / High 55˚ Mostly Sunny
Thursday: Low 36˚ / High 62˚ Mostly Sunny
Friday: Low 37˚ / High 55˚ Isolated Showers
