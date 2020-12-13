Partly to mostly cloudy skies join highs around 50 on Sunday. A disturbance will follow tonight into early Monday, bringing a likely wintry mix. Another weather maker brings chances for rain/snow showers Tuesday night into Wednesday. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Sunday: High 48˚/ Low 39˚ Scattered PM Wintry Mix
Monday: High 43˚/ Low 33˚ Isolated AM Wintry Mix
Tuesday: High 46˚/ Low 25˚ Partly Sunny
Wednesday: High 42° / Low 33° Scattered Wintry Mix
Thursday: High 41° / Low 22° Mostly Sunny
