For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.
Sunday: Low 31˚ / High 39˚ Scattered Snow Showers
Monday: Low 28˚ / High 42˚ Partly Cloudy
Tuesday: Low 28˚ / High 47˚ Scattered PM Snow Showers
Wednesday: Low 27˚ / High 46˚ Partly Sunny
Thursday: Low 35˚ / High 53˚ Scattered Showers
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.