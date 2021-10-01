The first day of October comes complete Friday with partly to mostly sunny skies, along with highs in the mid 80s. Scattered rain chances arrive Saturday as a cold front approaches from the west. As this boundary moves through Sunday, more prominent rain chances will come along with it. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Friday Low 61˚ / High 84˚ Partly Sunny
Saturday Low 59˚ / High 81˚ Scattered Showers
Sunday Low 59˚ / High 76˚ Storms Likely
Monday Low 63˚ / High 74˚ Scattered Showers
Tuesday: Low 55˚ / High 73˚ Scattered Showers