Partly to mostly sunny skies will be with us Friday morning before peak heating of the afternoon fires off pop-up storm chances. Much of the same can be expected through the upcoming weekend, with highs between the mid and upper 80s. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Friday Low 65˚ / High 84˚ Isolated PM Storms
Saturday Low 60˚ / High 84˚ Scattered PM Storms
Sunday Low 66˚ / High 85˚ Scattered PM Storms
Monday Low 65˚ / High 81˚ Scattered Storms
Tuesday. Low 67˚ / High 79˚ Storms Likely