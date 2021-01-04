Partly to mostly sunny skies will accompany highs near 50 Monday into Tuesday. Clouds will be on the increase as we step into midweek, with rain chances following shortly thereafter. A cool-down follows for the weekend. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.
Monday: High 52˚ / Low 27˚ Mostly Sunny
Tuesday: High 49˚/ Low 34˚Mostly Sunny
Wednesday: High 53˚/ Low 26˚ Increasing Clouds
Thursday: High 46˚ / Low 38˚ Scattered Showers
Friday: High 43˚/ Low 33˚ Scattered Showers
