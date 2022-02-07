Expect partly to mostly sunny skies Monday and throughout the workweek, with temperatures rising to the 50s for highs come Wednesday. For more forecast info, see https://WxornotBG.com.

Monday Low 23˚ / High 40˚ Partly Sunny

Tuesday Low 17˚ / High 48˚ Mostly Sunny

Wednesday Low 32° / High 53° Partly Sunny

Thursday Low 30° / High 50° Partly Sunny

Friday Low 28° / High 52° Mostly Sunny

