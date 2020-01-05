Partly to mostly sunny skies will make up our weather conditions Sunday. Southerly breezes will warm us up nicely. A similar forecast will hang around as we start the workweek. Rain chances arrive Monday night into early Tuesday, with departing clouds opening up to sunshine by late Tuesday afternoon. For a detailed forecast breakdown, see http://wxornotBG.com.
- Sunday: High 52˚/Low 29˚ Partly Sunny
- Monday: High 51˚/Low 31˚ Mostly Sunny
- Tuesday: High 48˚/Low 36˚ Scattered AM Showers
- Wednesday: High 50˚/Low 28˚ Partly Sunny
- Thursday: High 58˚/Low 36˚ Increasing Clouds
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.