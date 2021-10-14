Partly to mostly sunny skies will join southerly winds Thursday. This will take highs soaring between the mid and upper 80s this afternoon. Steadily increasing rain and storm chances will follow late tonight through Friday, thanks to a strong cold front moving through. The weekend will be much cooler and drier. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Thursday Low 62˚ / High 86˚ Partly Sunny
Friday Low 65˚ / High 79˚ Storms Likely
Saturday Low 54˚ / High 63˚ Gradual Clearing
Sunday Low 46˚ / High 66˚ Mostly Sunny
Monday Low 42˚ / High 71˚ Mostly Sunny