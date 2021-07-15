Partly to mostly sunny skies will join highs near 90 Thursday. Although unlikely, we can’t rule out an isolated storm or two. Increasing rain and storm chances are set to follow Friday through the weekend, bringing concerns back, yet again, for potential flooding issues. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Thursday: Low 72˚ / High 91˚ Mostly Sunny
Friday: Low 70˚ / High 90˚ Scattered Storms
Saturday: Low 71˚ / High 88˚ Storms Likely
Sunday: Low 70˚ / High 85˚ Storms Likely
Monday: Low 68˚ / High 82˚ Scattered Storms