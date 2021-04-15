Partly to mostly sunny skies will be with us throughout Thursday. It’ll be slightly cooler, with highs holding around 60. Clouds thicken up as we finish out the workweek, before hit-and-miss rain chances make a return Saturday. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Thursday: Low 40˚ / High 62˚ Mostly Sunny
Friday: Low 39˚ / High 64˚ Increasing Clouds
Saturday: Low 44˚ / High 60˚ Isolated Showers
Sunday: Low 43˚ / High 65˚ Partly Sunny
Monday: Low 41˚ / High 66˚ Mostly Sunny
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.