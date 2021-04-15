Partly to mostly sunny skies will be with us throughout Thursday. It’ll be slightly cooler, with highs holding around 60. Clouds thicken up as we finish out the workweek, before hit-and-miss rain chances make a return Saturday. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.

Thursday: Low 40˚ / High 62˚ Mostly Sunny

Friday: Low 39˚ / High 64˚ Increasing Clouds

Saturday: Low 44˚ / High 60˚ Isolated Showers

Sunday: Low 43˚ / High 65˚ Partly Sunny

Monday: Low 41˚ / High 66˚ Mostly Sunny