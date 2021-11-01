Partly to mostly sunny skies will accompany temperatures in the upper 50s Monday. Clouds will be more abundant throughout Tuesday, which will limit highs to the upper 40s/low 50s. Our next disturbance will swing through late Wednesday into Thursday, potentially bringing the first snowflakes of the season. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Monday Low 41˚ / High 60˚ Mostly Sunny
Tuesday Low 42˚ / High 50˚ Partly Sunny
Wednesday Low 30˚ / High 48˚ Increasing Clouds
Thursday Low 33˚ / High 46˚ Scattered Wintry Mix
Friday Low 34˚ / High 53˚ Isolated Wintry Mix