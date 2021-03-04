Sunshine will continue to dominate our weather pattern Thursday. It’ll remain warm, with highs returning to around 60. Increasing clouds bring a jolt of colder air along with it Friday, before that big ball of fire returns, along with a warming trend this weekend. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Thursday: Low 35˚ / High 60˚ Mostly Sunny
Friday: Low 31˚ / High 50˚ Partly Sunny
Saturday: Low 27˚ / High 52˚ Partly Sunny
Sunday: Low 29˚ / High 56˚ Mostly Sunny
Monday: Low 35˚ / High 64˚ Partly Sunny
Commented