Mostly cloudy conditions will reside across the area Sunday. Hit-and-miss rain chances will arrive during the afternoon, increasing in coverage as we get into tonight. Breaks of sunshine will be possible early this week, before another weather maker brings rain chances back Wednesday. For more forecast information, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.
- Sunday: High 48˚/Low 33˚ Scattered PM Showers
- Monday: High 46˚/Low 39˚ Mostly Cloudy
- Tuesday: High 44˚/Low 32˚ Partly Cloudy
- Wednesday: High 44˚/Low 35˚ Isolated Showers
- Thursday: High 48˚/Low 32˚ Partly Sunny
