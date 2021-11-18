Widespread rain showers Thursday morning will be followed by gradual clearing this afternoon. It’ll be much colder, with northwest winds sending temperatures falling through the 40s after lunchtime. Sunshine returns Friday, with even colder weather in store. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Thursday Low 44° / High 51˚ Scattered AM Showers
Friday Low 22° / High 48° Partly Sunny
Saturday Low 27˚ / High 57˚ Partly Sunny
Sunday Low 40˚ / High 61˚ Scattered Showers
Monday Low 37˚ / High 51˚ Mostly Sunny