Likely rain showers Thursday morning will become scattered this afternoon as we progress through New Year’s Eve. Another disturbance will follow tonight into Friday, bringing around round of widespread rain, along with possibility of thunderstorms for the first day of the new year. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.

Thursday: High 49°/ Low 41° Showers/Storms Likely

Friday: High 71˚/ Low 44˚ AM Storms Likely

Saturday: High 50˚/ Low 40˚ Partly Cloudy

Sunday: High 46˚ / Low 32˚ Partly Sunny

Monday: High 51˚/ Low 29˚ Mostly Sunny

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.