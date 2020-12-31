Likely rain showers Thursday morning will become scattered this afternoon as we progress through New Year’s Eve. Another disturbance will follow tonight into Friday, bringing around round of widespread rain, along with possibility of thunderstorms for the first day of the new year. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.
Thursday: High 49°/ Low 41° Showers/Storms Likely
Friday: High 71˚/ Low 44˚ AM Storms Likely
Saturday: High 50˚/ Low 40˚ Partly Cloudy
Sunday: High 46˚ / Low 32˚ Partly Sunny
Monday: High 51˚/ Low 29˚ Mostly Sunny
