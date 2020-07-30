Rounds of showers and storms will be on the docket throughout Thursday thanks to a stationary front stalled across the area. It won’t be an complete washout, but tropical-like downpours and localized flooding will be possible. Similar conditions will continue through the start of the weekend before things finally simmer down. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Thursday: High 82/Low 75, storms likely
- Friday: High 84/Low 71, storms likely
- Saturday: High 83/Low 69, scattered storms
- Sunday: High 86/Low 67, isolated storms
- Monday: High 85/Low 65, isolated storms
