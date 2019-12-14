Cloud cover will own the sky for the better part of the weekend. Rain chances will be present, although sparse in nature. Readings around 50 on Saturday afternoon will only make it to the low 40s on Sunday. A rapid warmup Monday will bring the potential for strong thunderstorms. A jolt of cold air will follow. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.
- Saturday: High 51˚/Low 40˚ Scattered AM Showers
- Sunday: High 43˚/Low 34˚ Scattered PM Showers
- Monday: High 60˚/Low 35˚ Showers/StormsLikely
- Tuesday: High 40˚/Low 30˚ Mostly Sunny
- Wednesday: High 38˚/Low 19˚ Mostly Sunny
