Increasing clouds Thursday morning will be followed by scattered rain showers this afternoon. As temperatures plummet overnight, we could see a brief transition to a wintry mix. A mix of sun and clouds finishes the workweek, before snow chances make an appearance this weekend. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.

Thursday: Low 29˚ / High 51˚ Scattered PM Wintry Mix

Friday: Low 29˚ / High 42˚ Partly Sunny

Saturday: Low 26˚ / High 44˚ Scattered PM Snow Showers

Sunday: Low 21˚ / High 29˚ Partly Cloudy

Monday: Low 17˚ / High 37˚ Partly Sunny

