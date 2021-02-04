Increasing clouds Thursday morning will be followed by scattered rain showers this afternoon. As temperatures plummet overnight, we could see a brief transition to a wintry mix. A mix of sun and clouds finishes the workweek, before snow chances make an appearance this weekend. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Thursday: Low 29˚ / High 51˚ Scattered PM Wintry Mix
Friday: Low 29˚ / High 42˚ Partly Sunny
Saturday: Low 26˚ / High 44˚ Scattered PM Snow Showers
Sunday: Low 21˚ / High 29˚ Partly Cloudy
Monday: Low 17˚ / High 37˚ Partly Sunny
