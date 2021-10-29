Scattered rain showers will plague the final day of the workweek, with highs holding between the upper 50s/low 60s Friday afternoon. We’ll keep rain chances in the forecast tonight into Saturday, before we finally dry out as we finish the weekend. Perfect timing for trick-or-treating! For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Friday Low 51° / High 60° Showers Likely
Saturday Low 50˚ / High 59˚ Scattered Showers
Sunday Low 49˚ / High 64˚ Partly Sunny
Monday Low 43˚ / High 62˚ Mostly Sunny
Tuesday Low 42˚ / High 59˚ Partly Sunny