Scattered storm chances will take us through Friday as a cold front approaches from the northwest. This boundary will stall out across the area through the weekend, which should result in widespread showers and storms. We’ll continue with an active pattern into the early part of next week. For more forecast info, see https://wxornotBG.com.
Friday: Low 68˚ / High 88˚ Scattered Storms
Saturday: Low 73˚ / High 86˚ Storms Likely
Sunday: Low 71˚ / High 85˚ Storms Likely
Monday: Low 70˚ / High 83˚ Scattered Storms
Tuesday: Low 68˚ / High 82˚ Scattered Storms