Rounds of showers and storms will be present over the area Friday as moisture streams in from the Gulf. The most likely time to see rain will be during peak-heating of the afternoon. Saturday will be similar, before we dry out as we get into the early part of next week. For more forecast information, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Friday: 83˚/ 66˚ Scattered Storms
Saturday: 83˚/ 65˚ Scattered Storms
Sunday: 84˚/ 67˚ Isolated PM Storms
Monday: 88˚/ 64˚ Mostly Sunny
Tuesday: 89˚/ 68˚ Partly Sunny
