Widespread showers and storms early will make way to gradually decreasing clouds throughout Monday. A colder jolt of air will be present as northwest winds howl between 10-20 mph. Mix of sun and clouds Tuesday will be followed by a scattered wintry mix late Tuesday night into Wednesday. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Monday Low 34˚ / High 51˚ Decreasing Clouds
Tuesday Low 23˚ / High 42˚ Partly Sunny
Wednesday Low 31˚ / High 44˚ Scattered AM Wintry Mix
Thursday Low 25˚ / High 54˚ Isolated Showers
Friday Low 42˚ / High 66˚ PM Storms Likely