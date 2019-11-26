Cloud cover will be on the uptick Tuesday, with hit-and-miss showers becoming a possibility in the afternoon. Widespread shower and storm chances will follow through early Wednesday, thanks to a powerful cold front surging east over the area. Outside of the wet stuff, we’ll have to deal with brutal winds gusting upwards of 30 to 40 mph Wednesday. The entire area will be under a wind advisory throughout. Thanksgiving will be drier, but much cooler. For more detailed forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Tuesday: High 62/Low 39, PM Showers/Storms Likely
- Wednesday: High 57/Low 38, Scattered AM Showers/Storms
- Thanksgiving: High 48/Low 35, Isolated PM Showers
- Friday: High 53/Low 37, Scattered Showers
- Saturday: High 63/Low 44, Showers Likely
