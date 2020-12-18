A mix of sun and clouds Friday will take us through the final day of the workweek. With winds turning out of the south, temperatures should recover to the mid-40s for highs. Scattered rain chances return Saturday afternoon into early Sunday, before we dry out to start out Christmas week! For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.
Friday: High 45˚/ Low 25˚ Partly Sunny
Saturday: High 48˚/ Low 32˚ Scattered PM Showers
Sunday: High 46˚/ Low 34˚ Decreasing Clouds
Monday: High 54˚/ Low 31˚ Mostly Sunny
Tuesday: High 53˚/ Low 33˚ Mostly Sunny
