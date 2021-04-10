A mix of sun and clouds will be joined by hit-and-miss showers Sunday, thanks to low pressure pinwheeling just north of the area. With any luck, we should dry out through the afternoon into tonight, opening the door to lots of sunshine through the early part of the workweek. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Sunday: Low 45˚ / High 70˚ Isolated Showers
Monday: Low 48˚ / High 76˚ Mostly Sunny
Tuesday: Low 47˚ / High 67˚ Mostly Sunny
Wednesday: Low 43˚ / High 65˚ Isolated Showers
Thursday: Low 40˚ / High 67˚ Partly Sunny
