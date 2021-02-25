A mix of sun and clouds will be with us throughout Thursday. But it’ll be colder, with highs holding in the low 50s. Scattered rain chances return Friday, and will continue to hamper the forecast as we progress through the weekend. Flooding issues could arise by early next week, with multiple disturbances moving through. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Thursday: Low 32˚ / High 51˚ Partly Sunny
Friday: Low 31˚ / High 50˚ Scattered PM Showers
Saturday: Low 45˚ / High 58˚ Scattered Showers
Sunday: Low 51˚ / High 61˚ Showers Likely
Monday: Low 43˚ / High 53˚ Scattered Showers
