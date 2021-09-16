A mix of sun and clouds Thursday morning will be joined by pop-up storm chances this afternoon. A surge of moisture streaming out of the Gulf will provide the opportunity for scattered storm chances Friday into the start of the weekend. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Thursday Low 68˚ / High 83˚ Isolated PM Storms
Friday Low 65˚ / High 84˚ Scattered Storms
Saturday Low 60˚ / High 83˚ Scattered Storms
Sunday Low 66˚ / High 86˚ Isolated Storms
Monday Low 65˚ / High 85˚ Scattered Storms