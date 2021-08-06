A mix of sun and clouds will accompany highs rising to near 90 Friday. It’ll be even warmer throughout the weekend, with pop-up, afternoon storm chances not out of the question. An approaching cold front will present the opportunity at scattered activity early next week. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com .
Friday Low 65˚ / High 88˚ Partly Sunny
Saturday Low 65˚ / High 90˚ Isolated PM Storms
Sunday Low 70˚ / High 91˚ Isolated PM Storms
Monday Low 72˚ / High 94˚ Scattered Storms
Tuesday 72˚ / High 93˚ Scattered Storms