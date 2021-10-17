Sunny, cool conditions will take us through the final day of the weekend. Afternoon highs should range between the mid and upper 60s. A warming trend follows early in the workweek as the sun owns the sky. We’ll be looking at highs in the low/mid 70s through midweek. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.

Sunday Low 39˚ / High 67˚ Mostly Sunny

Monday Low 40˚ / High 71˚ Mostly Sunny

Tuesday Low 42˚ / High 72˚ Partly Sunny

Wednesday Low 45˚ / High 74˚ Mostly Sunny

Thursday Low 52˚ / High 72˚ Scattered Showers

