Sunny, cool conditions will take us through the final day of the weekend. Afternoon highs should range between the mid and upper 60s. A warming trend follows early in the workweek as the sun owns the sky. We’ll be looking at highs in the low/mid 70s through midweek. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Sunday Low 39˚ / High 67˚ Mostly Sunny
Monday Low 40˚ / High 71˚ Mostly Sunny
Tuesday Low 42˚ / High 72˚ Partly Sunny
Wednesday Low 45˚ / High 74˚ Mostly Sunny
Thursday Low 52˚ / High 72˚ Scattered Showers