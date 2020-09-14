Sunny skies will join cooler conditions and lower humidity Monday, making for nice conditions. Tuesday will be similar, before the remnants of Tropical Storm Sally bring rain chances from midweek on. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.
Monday: High 80˚/ Low 65˚Mostly Sunny
Tuesday: High 81˚/ Low 56˚Partly Sunny
Wednesday: High 80˚/ Low 65˚ Scattered Showers
Thursday: High 78˚/ Low 65˚ Scattered Storms
Friday: High 74˚/ Low 60˚ Scattered Showers
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.