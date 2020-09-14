Sunny skies will join cooler conditions and lower humidity Monday, making for nice conditions. Tuesday will be similar, before the remnants of Tropical Storm Sally bring rain chances from midweek on. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.

Monday: High 80˚/ Low 65˚Mostly Sunny

Tuesday: High 81˚/ Low 56˚Partly Sunny

Wednesday: High 80˚/ Low 65˚ Scattered Showers

Thursday: High 78˚/ Low 65˚ Scattered Storms

Friday: High 74˚/ Low 60˚ Scattered Showers

Meteorologist, founder of WxOrNotBG.com

