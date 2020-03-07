High pressure will be in complete control throughout the entire weekend. Readings in the mid-50s on Saturday will jump up to the mid-60s for Sunday. Clouds will increase Sunday night into early Monday, before showers and storms take over Monday afternoon through Tuesday. For a complete forecast breakdown, see http://wxornotBG.com.
- Saturday: High 54˚/Low 25˚ Mostly Sunny
- Sunday: High 64˚/Low 33˚ Mostly Sunny
- Monday: High 64˚/Low 47˚ Showers Likely
- Tuesday: High 67˚/Low 56˚ Showers/Storms Likely
- Wednesday: High 70˚/Low 53˚ Scattered Showers/Storms
