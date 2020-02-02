Fantastic weather is in store as we finish out the weekend. Sunshine will own the skies, with southerly winds taking Sunday afternoon highs into the low 60s. A noticeable increase in cloud cover will follow Monday, before widespread shower and storm chances return Tuesday into Wednesday. For a complete forecast breakdown, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.
- Sunday: High 62˚/Low 35˚ Mostly Sunny
- Monday: High 67˚/Low 43˚ Increasing Clouds
- Tuesday: High 61˚/Low 53˚ Showers & Storms Likely
- Wednesday: High 59˚/Low 54˚ Showers & Storms Likely
- Thursday: High 49˚/Low 45˚ Scattered Showers
