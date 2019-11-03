Calm, sunny conditions will grace us as we finish out the weekend. Overall, conditions will be quite nice, with Sunday afternoon highs in the mid-50s. A warming trend will ensue with highs around 60 early this week, with another shot of cooler air set to filter in with rain chances Wednesday night into Thursday. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.
- Sunday: High 54˚/Low 27˚ Mostly Sunny
- Monday: High 60˚/Low 33˚ Mostly Sunny
- Tuesday: High 62˚/Low 40˚ Partly Sunny
- Wednesday: High 63˚/Low 36˚ Partly Sunny
- Thursday: High 54˚/Low 42˚ Scattered Showers
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.