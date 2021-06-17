Sunshine will continue to own the sky Thursday with comfortable humidity accompanying highs in the mid-80s. A surge in heat and humidity will arrive as we finish out the workweek, before scattered storm chances take over throughout the upcoming weekend. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Thursday: Low 57˚ / High 86˚ Mostly Sunny
Friday: Low 68˚ / High 93˚ Mostly Sunny
Saturday: Low 70˚ / High 90˚ Scattered Storms
Sunday: Low 69˚ / High 86˚ Scattered Storms
Monday: Low 72˚ / High 88˚ Storms Likely