It’ll remain on the cool side Friday, with readings topping out again in the mid 60s under sunshine. Soak it all in while you can, before rain and storm chances ramp back up throughout the weekend and into next week. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Friday: Low 44˚ / High 65˚ Mostly Sunny
Saturday: Low 46˚ / High 63˚ Scattered Showers/Storms
Sunday: Low 54˚ / High 73˚ Showers/Storms Likely
Monday: Low 53˚ / High 71˚ Scattered Showers
Tuesday: Low 50˚ / High 67˚ Partly Sunny
