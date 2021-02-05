Sunshine will join a chilly westerly breeze Friday as thermometers settle in the low 40s for highs. Similar conditions will follow Saturday, before a quick-hitting system brings a few snow flakes to the area Saturday night. We warm up as we roll into next week. For a complete forecast breakdown, see http://wxornotBG.com.

Friday: Low 26˚ / High 44˚ Partly Sunny

Saturday: Low 27˚ / High 46˚ Scattered PM Wintry Mix

Sunday: Low 23˚ / High 39˚ Partly Sunny

Monday: Low 30˚ / High 49˚ Partly Sunny

Tuesday: Low 34˚ / High 44˚ Scattered Wintry Mix

