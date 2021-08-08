Sunny skies will fuel increasing heat and humidity Sunday. This afternoon, highs will locate between the low and mid 90s. Scattered storm chances take us through the early part of the week, as heat indices close in on the triple digits. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Sunday Low 70˚ / High 91˚ Mostly Sunny
Monday Low 72˚ / High 93˚ Scattered Storms
Tuesday Low 72˚ / High 92˚ Scattered Storms
Wednesday Low 70˚ / High 91˚ Scattered Storms
Thursday Low 73˚ / High 93˚ Scattered Storms