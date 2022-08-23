Expect sunshine, passing clouds Tuesday By LANDON HAMPTON WxOrNotBG.com Aug 23, 2022 54 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Expect plenty of sun and a few passing clouds Tuesday and tomorrow with highs reaching into the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances will return Thursday. For more forecast info, see https://wxornotBG.com.Tuesday: Low 64 / High 85 Mostly sunny skiesWednesday: Low 66 / High 86 Mostly sunny skies Thursday: Low 68 / High 68 Scattered showers and stormsFriday: Low 70 / High 87 Scattered PM storms.Saturday: Low 70 / High 89 Scattered storms. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesJury awards $21 million in BG medical malpractice trialAgricultural land shortage is becoming criticalCity turns to Little Rock for riverfront inspirationBG man pleads guilty in fatal overdose caseBobby WhitakerJerry O'SheaPatricia 'Pat' Miller MorganWho's responsible for solving Lost River suds issue?Pinnacle Financial enters Bowling Green market'Unicorn' saves Tigers from hungry Gators at the Swamp Images Videos State News Disaster food benefits available in eastern Kentucky areas Kentucky college graduation rates climbing, council reports Kentucky historic site gets $180K to aid rehabilitation Lexington, utility reach agreement on tree-cutting policies Editorial Roundup: Kentucky National News AP News Summary at 4:41 a.m. EDT AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EDT As Amazon grows, so does its eye on consumers AP News Summary at 11:50 p.m. EDT AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EDT POLITICAL NEWS DeSantis rival to emerge from high-stakes Florida primary Democratic race for governor highlights Florida primary Redrawn maps shuffle US House primaries in New York, Florida Mullin, Shannon vie for GOP Senate nod in Oklahoma runoff US: Russia looks to step up hits on Ukraine infrastructure Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView